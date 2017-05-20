Dodgers' Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda hospitalized

Tommy Lasorda, who managed the Dodgers to their most recent World Series championship in 1988, has been hospitalized.

Lasorda, 89, is “resting comfortably,” said Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener, who did not elaborate on Lasorda’s condition.

Lasorda made a prominent public appearance May 3, helping to unveil Vin Scully’s retired microphone at Dodger Stadium. He also participated in the dedication of Jackie Robinson’s statue at the stadium April 15.

He has been hospitalized several times in recent years. He was hospitalized for 10 days last October, missing the National League division series last fall but being discharged in time to attend the NL championship series against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium.

Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976-96, retiring from the position after suffering a heart attack. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.

He is in his 68th season with the Dodgers, starting as a left-handed pitcher in their minor league organization. He has remained with the Dodgers after his retirement as manager, as an interim general manager, advisor and ambassador.

Lasorda’s current title is special advisor to Dodgers chairman Mark Walter.

