MLB: James Loney requests and receives release from Braves

First baseman James Loney has requested and received his release from the Atlanta Braves' triple-A Gwinnett team.

The 33-year-old Loney signed a minor league deal with the team on Thursday after the Braves learned first baseman Freddie Freeman will miss about 10 weeks with a fractured left wrist.

On Saturday, the Braves acquired Matt Adams from the St. Louis Cardinals. Adams was immediately inserted into Atlanta's starting lineup on Sunday, blocking Loney's path to the majors.

Braves general manager John Coppolella said Saturday the team wouldn't have signed Loney if it knew it would be able to trade for Adams.

Etc.

The Seattle Mariners have recalled catcher Mike Zunino and pitcher Emilio Pagan from triple-A Tacoma and optioned three players to help clear a spot for the expected return of second baseman Robinson Cano. The Mariners optioned pitcher Chris Heston, catcher Tuffy Gosewisch and infielder Daniel Vogelbach with the expectation that Cano will be able to come off the disabled list Tuesday after missing time with a strained quadriceps. …

The Chicago Cubs have promoted reliever Zac Rosscup from triple-A Iowa, adding another left-hander to their bullpen. Right-hander Dylan Floro was sent down to Iowa and right-hander Jake Buchanan was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. The 28-year-old Rosscup missed last season because of left shoulder surgery. He is 3-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 61 career major league games. …

San Francisco Giants center fielder Denard Span did not start Monday’s game because of a sprained left thumb. Span was injured when he got jammed by a pitch during Sunday's 8-3 loss at St. Louis. Giants manager Bruce Bochy says Span is available to pinch run or play defense, but likely will be out of the lineup again Tuesday. Gorkys Hernandez started in center field against the Chicago Cubs.