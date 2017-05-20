The Padres are hitting rock bottom, and that's a good thing

I wandered into the team store at Petco Park the other day, curious about which players the San Diego Padres were promoting. Among the jerseys and T-shirts, you could buy a Tony Gwynn or a Trevor Hoffman, a Dave Winfield or a Goose Gossage, a Randy Jones or a Steve Garvey or a Garry Templeton or . . .

What the heck? A Kurt Bevacqua?

That Kurt Bevacqua, the career .236 hitter best known in Los Angeles as the guy Tommy Lasorda once said “couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a [bleeping] boat?”

Yep, that Bevacqua, a cult hero here for hitting a home run in the only World Series game the Padres ever have won, in 1984, and a community fixture and baseball commentator in the decades since then.

Good for him, then. But, seriously, where are the jerseys promoting the current players? The Wil Myers jerseys have been in stock all season. The Manuel Margot jerseys just showed up, and there aren’t very many of them.

That was it for the current squad, at least as of last Wednesday. Really, who could blame the marketing folks? Other than Myers, an All-Star last season and signed for the next six seasons, this year’s entire cast is subject to audition. Order a few hundred jerseys with anyone else’s name, and you could be stuck with the bill if the guy is demoted, traded or released.

This is the Padres’ season of extreme tanking and, on that score, things are going pretty well. They entered play Saturday with the worst record in the major leagues, the worst run differential and the worst on-base percentage. They were batting .219, and they ranked in the bottom five in the majors in earned-run average and errors.

The Padres could become the first team to carry three Rule 5 players for an entire season since the 2003 Detroit Tigers. That team lost 119 games.

These Padres are on pace to lose 107. In 1969, as an expansion team, they lost 110.

Not a word of this is meant to be critical. The Padres are doing exactly what they should be doing, voluntarily hitting rock bottom, for the best chance to build a championship contender. The Chicago Cubs did it; they won the World Series last year. The Houston Astros did it; they have the best record in the major leagues this year.

Over the last calendar year, the Padres spent more money on Latin American amateurs than on their major leaguers. The Padres are collecting as many ingredients as they can — foreign teenagers, high draft picks, prospects acquired by flipping veterans, Rule 5 players — and hoping two to three years of seasoning turns the pot into a championship stew.

The Padres are not trying to pretend otherwise. They have been brutally honest with their fans.

“We look ’em in the eye,” managing partner Peter Seidler told The Times last year, “and say, ‘2019 is probably the earliest you can see this strategy working.’ ”

Still, the Padres have a game to play every day, and more often than not lose, with a clubhouse in which most of the players won’t be around to see 2019.

Andy Green, the team’s manager, does his best to motivate players by encouraging them to live in the moment, to get a little bit better every day, to find victories in places besides the standings.

“It becomes a challenge in today’s age,” Green said. “Everybody is on Twitter. Everybody reads everything everybody says. Everybody is very cognizant of what the world’s perception is.

“You’re fighting a cultural battle. You have to create something special inside the house, so guys will guard their minds, guard their focus and show up every day to play. Without a doubt, it’s a challenge, but a challenge I welcome every single day.”

Green might be the perfect guy for the job, a 24th-round draft pick who played on four triple-A teams and a Japanese team before turning to coaching at 33. He is a builder and a fighter, the scrappy sort who swats away the question of whether he ever sees the Dodgers or Cubs on television and thinks about how much fun he might have managing a powerhouse team, even for a day.

“No,” he said. “I think that’s the answer you want to give to the media even if it’s not the truth, but it is the truth.

“I wake up and get excited about helping the group of guys I’ve got become the best version of themselves.”

Within the last two years, the Padres have jettisoned Matt Kemp, Craig Kimbrel, Derek Norris, Drew Pomeranz, Fernando Rodney, James Shields and Justin Upton. They set 2019 as the target date for contention and decided Myers would be the guy around which they would build.

But why would Myers sign up for six years of this?

“It’s hard to turn down $80 million, for one,” he said.

God bless honesty. Beyond that, though, he said he walked over to the minor league camp during spring training, to scout all these hyped prospects for himself.

“I saw a ton of talent,” Myers said. “I do know the Padres organization has strength in numbers, and you can’t help but think a couple of those are going to click in a big way.”