All-Star weekend: Pop culture takes the court at NBA Crossover event downtown

Fans at NBA Crossover will be able to enjoy a game lounge where they can play the latest "NBA Live" game with NBA players; get a haircut like one of their favorite players; learn to make NBA All-Star-game-themed drinks at a whiskey bar; get a picture taken with the Larry O'Brien Trophy; view NBA art installations by local artists; jump into a pit full of oversized NBA foam fingers, which fans will be able to use to create their own shares on social media via gif or video; warm up for a game on the court alongside Stephen Curry — or at least a life-sized simulation of him — on a video screen, an experience that will be recorded for the fan.