NBA: Rockets say Chris Paul is ‘week-to-week' with knee injury

The Houston Rockets may be without All-Star point guard Chris Paul for weeks because of an injured left knee.

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters in Houston on Saturday that the team will hold Paul out until the knee is completely healed. The team has not offered any specifics on the injury, other than the knee is bruised.

D'Antoni said Paul's status is “more week-to-week” than day-to-day, and that there's no firm timetable for a return.

Paul labored through Houston's season-opening win at Golden State on Tuesday. He didn't play when the Rockets faced Sacramento on Wednesday. Houston plays its home opener Saturday night against Dallas.

Paul was traded to the Rockets by the Clippers over the summer.

Derrick Rose sidelined with sprained ankle

Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose was held out of Saturday night's game against the Orlando Magic because of a sprained left ankle.

Rose twisted his ankle after being fouled by Milwaukee's Greg Monroe while driving to the basket in the fourth quarter on Friday. Monroe grabbed Rose by his neck and pulled him to the floor.

Rose landed awkwardly, but stayed in the game to shoot two free throws before going to the bench. The play was originally called a common foul but was upgraded to a flagrant 1 Saturday by the NBA.

Jose Calderon started at point guard Saturday for the Cavaliers, who have won their first two games.

Rose signed a one-year contract with Cleveland in July. He became the team's starter when Kyrie Irving was traded to Boston. Rose was named the league's MVP in 2011 while with the Chicago Bulls, but has battled injuries since.