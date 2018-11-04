Ask Farmer: Whatever happened to “Hut?”

Farmer: Start with this: Rodgers is actually saying, “Green 19,” and it’s part of his standard presnap cadence. Most of that is gibberish aimed at throwing off the timing of defensive linemen and/or causing someone to jump offsides. A split-second edge could be the difference in a play working or not. Quarterbacks will often use a color system at the line of scrimmage in which everything said after a certain “live” color is actually a meaningful audible. Most of what is said is part of the cat-and-mouse game between a quarterback and a defense, with a quarterback trying to get a defense to show its hand before the ball is snapped.