NFL mock draft: Expect Myles Garrett to go first, five from Alabama to be taken in first round

Assembling a mock draft before the NFL scouting combine is a risky proposition.

Many players rise and fall with their performance at the league’s annual evaluation event, their campus pro days, and depending on how deeply teams weigh into the free-agent market. Still, who can resist a little fantasy football?

This pre-combine mock has just one quarterback going in the first round, one player each from UCLA and USC, and a whopping five from Alabama.

The landscape will shift between now and the end of April, perhaps significantly, but here’s one snapshot of how the opening round could unfold:

1. CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M: A blue-chip pass rusher has eluded the Browns just as much as a franchise quarterback has.

2. SAN FRANCISCO — Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama: This pick could be Jonathan Allen, but 49ers have used top pick on a defensive lineman the past two years.

3. CHICAGO — Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama: The Bears go for the best available defensive player because there’s no value at quarterback here.

4. JACKSONVILLE — Jamal Adams, SS, Louisiana State: If the Jaguars don’t re-sign Johnathan Cyprien, they might grab a replacement for him here.

5. TENNESSEE — Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan: Titans don’t have a second-round pick, so they might try to trade out of this spot. But Davis would help.

6. N.Y. JETS — Marshon Lattimore, CB, Clemson: The Jets, who need help at corner, haven’t used their top pick on an offensive player since Mark Sanchez in 2009.

7. CHARGERS — Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford: The Chargers need to keep building their pass rush, and Thomas would be an disruptive bookend to Joey Bosa.

8. CAROLINA — Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State: Panthers want to reduce the number of hits on Cam Newton, and adding a dangerous running back would be one way.

9. CINCINNATI — Mike Williams, WR, Clemson: The Bengals are still in search of a No. 2 receiver to replace Marvin Jones. A welcome move for A.J. Green.

10. BUFFALO — Malik Hooker, FS, Ohio State: Bills could go quarterback or receiver here, but Sean McDermott prioritizes safeties in his defense and Buffalo needs to get younger and better there.

11. NEW ORLEANS — Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan: Sean Payton has said getting an edge rusher is “a must” for Saints. Charlton’s size (6-6, 273) is a good fit for scheme.

12. CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson: Browns could pick up a quarterback in a trade (paging Jimmy Garoppolo) or free agency, but if not… Hue Jackson likes the dual-threat Watson.

13. ARIZONA — Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama: The Cardinals are still looking for an able sidekick to cornerback Patrick Peterson. Receiver is a possibility too.

14. INDIANAPOLIS — Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA: The Colts don’t have a pure pass rusher under contract. The explosive McKinley would address that need.

15. PHILADELPHIA — Sidney Jones, CB, Washington: The Eagles are looking for a cornerback who could step into a starting role right away, and Jones is capable of doing that.

16. BALTIMORE — Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee: The need for an elite edge rusher is more pressing than for a receiver, although the Ravens would like both.

17. WASHINGTON — Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State: The Redskins want to fortify the interior of their defensive line. McDowell is quick enough to cause problems in the backfield.

18. TENNESSEE — Teez Tabor, CB, Florida: Again, the Titans are likely to bail out of one of their first-round picks. They want a corner, and probably could more easily address their receiver need in free agency.

19. TAMPA BAY — Leonard Fournette, RB, Louisiana State: Fournette could also wind up in Carolina. Regardless, the Buccaneers need a running back, particularly with the uncertainty surrounding Doug Martin.