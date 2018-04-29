NFL draft: Shaquem Griffin, the linebacker without a hand, will join twin brother in Seattle

It's a lot to ask Dalton Schultz, to step into the considerable cleats of Dallas Cowboys star Jason Witten, who looks to be retiring and heading for the "Monday Night Football" booth. But Schultz, a tight end from Stanford drafted in the fourth round, has something of a legacy to stand on. A string of Stanford tight ends have made their mark in the NFL recently, with Zach Ertz in Philadelphia, Coby Fleener in New Orleans and Levine Toilolo in Detroit.