Hear radio announcer Kevin Harlan's epic call of a fan on the field during the Rams-49ers game

Kevin Harlan turned an ugly NFL game into must-listen-radio Monday night with his over-enthusiastic call of a fan being chased by stadium security on the field.

The Westwood One announcer had the unenviable task of trying to make the San Francisco 49ers’ 28-0 win over the Rams interesting. An apparently intoxicated fan helped Harlan do so when he ran onto the field during the fourth quarter.

Harlan seized the opportunity and immediately started giving a play-by-play account of the, uh, action.

“He runs to the 50! He runs to the 40! The guy is drunk!” Harlan shouted into his microphone with mock excitement. “But there he goes! The 20! They’re chasing him! They’re not gonna get him! Waving his arms, bare-chested — somebody stop that man! Oh, they got him! They’re coming from the left! Oh! They tackle him at the 40 yard line!”

After pausing a second or two, probably to catch his breath, Harlan let out a disgusted sigh and said in his normal voice, “That was the most exciting thing to happen tonight.”

No argument here.

Here’s a better view of the chase, but without Harlan’s fantastic call: