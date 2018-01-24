NFL myths: Players don't hate the other teams, except when it comes to game day

"I went to the locker room to talk to [Dez] Bryant, and I saw Coach Garrett," Thomas told reporters, according to ESPN. "I've always been a Cowboys fan growing up. But the biggest thing when I say, 'Come get me' is, I don't literally mean like, 'Come get me now.' I'm still in the prime of my career. I still want to be here, but when Seattle kicks me to the curb, please — the Cowboys — come get me. That's the only place I would rather be if I get kicked to the curb. So that's what I meant by it. People take life too serious. That's just who I am."