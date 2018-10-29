Unbeaten Rams are a big hit as special teams help preserve a 29-27 win over Green Bay

With 1:05 left and the Packers desperate to get the ball back, Gurley tore off a 17-yard run before making the heady decision to stop short of the end zone — Green Bay was going to let him score — and fall at the four-yard line. Had he scored, the Rams would have been up by eight points (without the extra point), and the Packers might have had the tiniest flicker of a hope. But his decision to take the dive, in a year when he could set the NFL’s rushing touchdown record, reflected the unselfish ethos of this team.