Eagles open as underdogs against Patriots in Super Bowl LII, but that may be good news

"He hasn't really been to a lot of games," the burly, bearded Patricia said. "He's been to two. So that was kind of his second game and he wanted to go play in the field. So we played a good game of touch football. He beat me four-nothing so he kind of outran me there a little bit and made some good plays on me. I couldn't catch him. Just fun to have him out there running around and just seeing the excitement that he had to be out on the field."