Rams practice squad member Aaron Neary arrested on suspicion of DUI

Offensive lineman Aaron Neary, a member of the Rams’ practice squad, was arrested Sunday in Simi Valley on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence and hit and run, a police spokesman said.
Neary, 25, was arrested at 7:24 p.m. after the Simi Valley Police Department received calls that a car was being driven erratically near Royal Avenue and Sinaloa Road and had struck a bus stop sign and other objects, the spokesman said.
Neary’s blood alcohol level test was 0.17, the spokesman said. It is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher.
A Rams spokesman said the team was aware of the incident but declined further comment.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Neary played in one game for the Rams last season. He was waived after training camp but was re-signed to the practice squad.
Neary has a court date of Nov. 15, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department website.