Rams acquire receiver Sammy Watkins in a trade for cornerback E.J. Gaines

The Rams took a major step toward upgrading their receiver corps Friday, acquiring receiver Sammy Watkins in a trade that sent cornerback E.J. Gaines to the Buffalo Bills.

The Rams also gave up a second-round pick in the 2018 draft and acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft in the deal.

Watkins, 24, was the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft after playing in college at Clemson.

He caught 65 passes and scored six touchdowns as a rookie, and had 60 catches and nine touchdowns in 2015.

“Sammy has proven he can be a productive player and an explosive receiver in this league, we look forward to having him in a Rams uniform,” Rams general manager Les Snead said in a statement. “We want to thank E.J. for all he has contributed to our organization since we drafted him in 2014.”

Last season, because of a foot injury, Watkins was limited to eight games. He caught 28 passes, two for touchdowns.

Watkins, 6-foot-1 and 211 pounds, joins a receiving corps that includes former Bills teammate Robert Woods, Tavon Austin and rookie Cooper Kupp.

Gaines was beginning his fourth season with the Rams and was on track to backup Kayvon Webster.

He had a solid rookie season in 2104, but was sidelined the 2015 season because of a foot injury. Last season, he played in 11 games but was slowed by several injuries.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein