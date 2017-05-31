Rams' cornerback Trumaine Johnson again is absent from OTA workouts

Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson remained absent from organized team activity workouts Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Only one workout per week is open to reporters.

Johnson, who will be paid nearly $17 million this season while playing under the franchise tag for a second time, also did not attend Tuesday’s practice.

Coach Sean McVay said after Tuesday’s workout that he did not know why Johnson was absent but emphasized that the 10 OTA workouts are voluntary.

Johnson’s unexplained absence, however, caused a stir because of the uncertainty surrounding his future with the Rams and because he is the second high-profile defensive player to miss a workout. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has missed all five workouts because he is seeking a new contract.

Johnson, entering his sixth pro season, also is seeking an extension from the Rams, who have until July 15 to consummate a deal. Otherwise, Johnson will play under a one-year deal and become an unrestricted free agent.

General manager Les Snead has said the team would use OTAs to determine if Johnson is a good fit for the 3-4 scheme of new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

Johnson’s situation appears to have fallen behind Donald’s as far as team priorities.

Donald, a Pro Bowl selection in each of his three NFL seasons, is due to be paid about $3.2 million in salary and bonuses this season. The Rams also picked up a fifth-year option that would pay him about $6.9 million in 2018. Snead has said that Donald deserves a raise and that the Rams are in negotiations with Donald’s representatives.

There are five OTA workouts remaining. The Rams also will hold a mandatory minicamp June 13-15.

