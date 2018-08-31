What we learned from the Rams' 28-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints

The Rams will start the season physically sound
If the offense struggles in the opener against the Oakland Raiders, coach Sean McVay will be criticized for not playing starters on offense during the preseason.
But McVay got what he wanted: An injury-free starting lineup heading into 10 days of preparation for a game that actually means something in the standings.
Many players were left at home for the final preseason game because they were not going to play.
Micah Kiser looks like a valuable inside linebacker
The position group already features starters Mark Barron and Cory Littleton and veteran back-ups Ramik Wilson and Bryce Hager.
Kiser showed during four preseason games that he can be an active, reliable and play-making option.
A week after knocking down a pass with an impressive open-field leap, he recorded a combined 12 tackles against the Saints.
Luis Perez was not overwhelmed by opportunity
Perez did not lead the Rams to a touchdown or field goal, but the undrafted free-agent quarterback from Texas A&M Commerce showed poise in his pro debut.
He entered the game early in the third quarter and completed eight of 15 passes for 43 yards, with an interception.
“The speed of the game is different,” he said. “Whether you went to USC or Texas A&M Commerce it’s going to be a jump, it’s all about adjustments and learning.”
Gerald Everett appears on track to play in the opener
The second-year tight end was sidelined most of training camp and the preseason because of a shoulder injury.
While many starters did not dress for warm-ups, Everett did.
He went through drills and did not appear to be limited.