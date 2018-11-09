What to watch in international soccer this weekend

EPL: Manchester City is one of three unbeaten teams left in the Premier League while crosstown rival Manchester United is stuck in the middle of the table. But that doesn’t matter much on Derby weekend, when United travels to east Manchester on Sunday for the 177th meeting between the rivals (NBCSN, Telemundo, 8:30 a.m. PST). City has scored 12 goals in its last two games, including Wednesday’s 6-0 Champions League drubbing of Shakhtar Donetsk. United, which edged Juventus 2-1 in its Champions League game, hasn’t lost an EPL game since September but remains nine points out of first place.