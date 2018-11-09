What to watch in international soccer this weekend

The top televised soccer matches from Europe this week will feature a game that could tighten the standings in France. In Germany, reigning champion Bayern Munich takes aim at the lone unbeaten team and in England Manchester’s two clubs square off in an English Premier League clash for which the season records don’t matter.
Ligue 1: Surprising Strasbourg, which hasn’t lost in six matches, can continue its climb up the French table with a victory Friday over struggling Lille, which has dropped two in a row to fall to third in the standings (BeIN Sports, 11:30 a.m. PST). Nicolas Pepe is having a tremendous season for Lille. With eight goals and five assists, he ranks among the top four in both categories. Strasbourg defeated Lille last month in a domestic cup match.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund is Germany’s last unbeaten team but the league leader hasn’t yet played six-time defending champion Bayern Munich. It will do that this Saturday when Munich, which has tumbled to third in the standings, travels to Dortmund (FS2, Fox Deportes, 9:30 a.m. PST). Paco Alcacer shares the league lead with seven goals in five games while teammate Jadon Sancho is first in assists with six for Dortmund, which leads the league with 30 goals.
EPL: Manchester City is one of three unbeaten teams left in the Premier League while crosstown rival Manchester United is stuck in the middle of the table. But that doesn’t matter much on Derby weekend, when United travels to east Manchester on Sunday for the 177th meeting between the rivals (NBCSN, Telemundo, 8:30 a.m. PST). City has scored 12 goals in its last two games, including Wednesday’s 6-0 Champions League drubbing of Shakhtar Donetsk. United, which edged Juventus 2-1 in its Champions League game, hasn’t lost an EPL game since September but remains nine points out of first place.