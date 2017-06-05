College baseball regionals: Florida earns a super reward

Austin Langworthy hit a three-run home run and got the win in relief as Florida defeated Bethune-Cookman 6-1 on Monday to win the Gainesville regional.

The Gators (45-17), the No. 3 national seed, will host Wake Forest (42-18) in a super regional over the weekend.

Langworthy’s homer to left field in the sixth inning ended a scoreless tie. Nelson Maldonado had three hits and drove in a run for Florida.

Josten Harris had two hits and an RBI for the Wildcats (36-25), who went into the tournament with only two victories in 15 appearances but won three games in the regional.

Florida State 6, Auburn 0: Will Zirzow (1-1) threw a two-hitter at Tallahassee, Fla., and the Seminoles (43-21) advanced to a super regional for the 16th time.

The junior right-hander struck out a career-high 11 batters.

Florida State lost its opener to Tennessee Tech on Friday before winning four games in a row, including two against the Tigers (37-26).

The Seminoles will host Sam Houston State in a super regional.

Sam Houston State 4, Texas Tech 3: Hunter Hearn scored twice and drove in two runs, and the Bearkats (44-21) are going to a super regional for the first time.

The Bearkats won twice against the host Red Raiders (45-17), the No. 5 national seed and a College World Series team last season.

Texas A&M 4, Houston 3: Stephen Kolek (4-4) struck out nine batters and took a shutout into the ninth inning to help send the Aggies (39-21) to their third consecutive super regional.

Texas A&M is likely to host the super regional over the weekend against Davidson (35-24).

Host Houston (42-21) was scoreless until Corey Julks hit a one-out solo homer in the ninth.

Missouri State 3, Arkansas 2: Jeremy Eierman’s two-run home run in the sixth inning at Fayetteville, Ark., helped send the Bears (43-18) to their third super regional.

Doug Still (8-2) started and gave up one run in five innings. Kacey Murphy (5-1) struck out eight batters in five innings but took the loss after pitching for the second consecutive day.

Jared Gates homered for the Razorbacks (45-19).

Vanderbilt 8, Clemson 0: Will Toffey had two homers and five RBIs to lead the Commodores (36-23-1) past the top-seeded Tigers (42-21), who lost a home regional for a second year in a row.

The Commodores will play in a super regional against Oregon State (51-4), the No. 1 national seed.

Vanderbilt had 30 runs and 49 hits in four tournament games. Toffey hit .473 (nine for 19) with 10 RBIs.

Matt Ruppenthal (3-3) pitched six innings for Vanderbilt.

Kentucky 10, North Carolina State 5: Kole Cottam’s go-ahead, two-run double highlighted a three-run seventh inning and the Wildcats (43-21) rallied to clinch the Lexington regional and earn their first super regional berth.

Kentucky will play at Louisville in an in-state super regional.

Sean Hjelle (11-3), Kentucky’s ace, pitched 31/3 innings of perfect relief with five strikeouts.

The Wolfpack (36-25) managed only five hits.