College football: Miami, Wisconsin remain unbeaten; Oklahoma State wins at West Virginia

Malik Rosier threw for a career-high 356 yards with three touchdowns to help eighth-ranked Miami hold off North Carolina 24-19 on Saturday in Chapel Hill.

Rosier had a 51-yard touchdown throw to Christopher Herndon IV late in the first half and a 78-yarder to Jeff Thomas to open the third quarter. His 5-yarder to Braxton Berrios gave the Hurricanes (7-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 24-13 fourth-quarter lead.

Still, Miami had to come up with a couple late plays after UNC made it a one-score game.

First the Hurricanes recovered a fumble by Jordon Brown after the Tar Heels had pushed near the Miami 35 with 2:11 left. Then Rosier ran for a chains-moving keeper near the 2-minute mark, allowing Miami to run out the clock.

Nathan Elliott threw for one touchdown and three interceptions for the Tar Heels (1-8, 0-6) after starter Chazz Surratt was knocked from the game in the opening quarter.

No. 5 Wisconsin 24, at Illinois 10: Alec Ingold and Garrett Groshek scored on short runs in the first half, offensive lineman Michael Deiter added another touchdown on a trick play late in the game, and the Badgers won on the road to remain unbeaten.

Star running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for just 73 yards but didn't appear in the second half for Wisconsin because of a left leg injury. The freshman entered the game averaging 158.6 yards rushing.

Wisconsin (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) gained 306 yards, well below its season average of 462.7 yards, but was able to overcome a sluggish performance for its 11th consecutive conference victory.

The Illini (2-6, 0-5) finally scored on a 3-yard run by Kendrick Foster late in the fourth periods, but Thomas threw his second interception that ended any hopes of a comeback.

No. 11 Oklahoma State 50, at No. 22 West Virginia 39: Mason Rudolph threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead the Cowboys to the win on the road.

Freshman J.D. King ran for a season-high 142 yards and scored twice in place of Big 12 leading rusher Justice Hill for the Cowboys (7-1, 4-1 Big 12). In winning its fourth straight, Oklahoma State scored four touchdowns following West Virginia turnovers and the Mountaineers couldn't come back from their biggest deficit of the season.

Rudolph finished 20 of 34 for 216 yards. He earned his 29th win as a starter, breaking the school record set by current coach Mike Gundy from 1986 to 1989. West Virginia (5-3, 3-2) entered the game fifth in total offense in the nation but was limited to 347 yards, 192 under its average.