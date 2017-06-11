Titans advance to College World Series with 2-1 win over Dirtbags

Colton Eastman gave up only one hit in seven innings and Hank LoForte singled in the game-winning run in the fourth inning as Cal State Fullerton defeated Long Beach State, 2-1, Sunday in the deciding Game 3 of the NCAA super regional at Blair Field.
The Titans advanced to the College World Series and will play Oregon State, the No.1 national seed, in the first round.
Eastman took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and closer Brett Conine made a six-out save to end a thrilling regional between the Big West Conference rivals.
Long Beach State put runners at third base in the eighth and ninth innings but Conine struck out Ramsey Romano looking in the eighth and Daniel Banuelos swinging in the ninth.
Long Beach State, which was trying to get to its first College World Series since 1998, scored only four runs in three games.
The Dirtbags ended a 22-inning scoreless streak, from the second inning of Game 1 to the sixth inning of Game 3, when a passed ball off the glove of catcher Chris Hudgins allowed Jarren Duran to score and cut the deficit to 2-1.
Duran ended Eastman’s no-hit bid with a single to lead off the inning.
It was otherwise a pitchers’ matchup as John Sheaks and Eastman surrendered no hits in the first three innings.
LoForte’s two-run single in the fourth inning game the Titans a 2-0 lead. Sheaks hit the first two batters of the inning, and Fullerton had its No.4 hitter, Timmy Richards, move them over with a sacrifice bunt.