Former NFL kicker Jay Feely said he posed with a gun in his daughter's prom photo as a 'joke'

Jay Feely said Sunday that the photo he tweeted of himself holding a gun while standing between his daughter and her prom date “was obviously intended to be a joke.”

“My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking,” the former NFL kicker said in a tweet the day after posting the image.

The photo is clearly staged and everyone in it seems to be in on the joke. Feely tweeted the photo on Saturday and also included the hashtag #BadBoys, a reference to a similar situation from the movie “Bad Boys II.”

But some people didn’t find Feely’s attempt at humor all that funny, particularly just months after the Parkland, Fla., school shooting that resulted in 17 deaths and spurred a youth-led gun control movement in the U.S.

Feely seemed to acknowledge as much in his follow-up tweet a day later.

“I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue,” Feely wrote.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii