Wondolowski's pair helps Earthquakes beat Galaxy in U.S. Open Cup play

Chris Wondolowski scored once in each half and Danny Hoesen also scored as the host San Jose Earthquakes beat the Galaxy 3-2 on Monday in a quarterfinal game of the U.S. Open Cup.

Jelle Van Damme opened the scoring for the Galaxy in the fourth minute, nodding in a header off a corner kick for his second goal against San Jose in 10 days.

But Wondolowski pulled that back 12 minutes later, then took advantage of poor defense by the Galaxy to put San Jose ahead to stay six minutes into the second half. It was his fourth goal in three games against the Galaxy this season.

Hoesen scored what proved to be the game winner on a breakaway in the 62nd minute after a Galaxy turnover.

Ariel Lassiter moved the Galaxy close with five minutes to play in regulation, banking in a shot off the head of midfielder Jackson Yueill three minutes after entering the game. The goal was officially recorded as an own goal because the ball also struck Earthquakes keeper Andrew Tarbell on its way into the net.

In a personnel move, the Galaxy agreed to contract terms with Pele van Anholt, a 26-year-old defender who played last season with Willem II of the Dutch league.

The Galaxy are expected to formerly announce the deal this week.

