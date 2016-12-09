Letters: Rams' fans have one question about Jeff Fisher's extension: Why?

Wow, this fake news epidemic has now hit our Rams. But this one is really unbelievable. I mean, seriously who would ever believe that the Rams have actually given Jeff Fisher a contract extension?

Greg Nersesyan

North Hollywood

::

That thud you heard was the bottom dropping out of Rams season-ticket sales for next year. The undeserved contract extensions for Jeff Fisher and Les Snead are truly an insult to new and returning Rams fans.

Mike Gamboa

Buena Park

::

In Hollywood if a movie bombs, generally the response is not to finance a stream of sequels. Yet, each week Jeff Fisher is permitted to deliver more unwatchable content to NFL Films archives. And now he’s been given an extension to produce two more seasons? Mr. Kroenke, sports is not like real estate, where buy and hold works so well.

Konrad Moore

Bakersfield

::

So Jeff Fisher says the Rams can run the table and finish at 8-8. And maybe I can run down Usain Bolt in the 100.

The Rams are an acronym for Really Awful Miserable Season.

Craig London

Encino

::

Let’s run Gurley off tackle again.

Let’s call dumb plays over and over again.

Let’s have a losing record again.

(Let’s look at the definition of insanity: “Doing things the same way and expecting different results”).

Let’s let Jeff Fisher run the team again.

Are you nuts?

Tim Trujillo

Tehachapi

::

Stan Kroenke, it is obvious you do not wear the pants in the family. Please ask your wife to fire Jeff Fisher, let Eric Dickerson back on the field, and hire a coach that knows how to win.

Mark Berglas

Huntington Beach

::

Jeff Fisher’s new contract extension is like a grown-up version of the participation trophy. You get rewarded for just showing up.

Michael Gray

Yorba Linda

::

Jeff Fisher: #notmyfootballcoach.

Jim Ruggirello

Long Beach

Well, that was quick

It appears the honeymoon is over for Luke Walton. The man who went 39-4 with a Golden State team filled with superstars is finding out what life is like where one of your “key” players is Nick Young, and the others are highly touted underachieving draft picks. So as with most coaches during the Jim Buss era, he will eventually be shown the door to make way for yet another. Maybe the coach of the Houston Rockets, the team that humiliated the Lakers with their speed and ball movement. Oh wait, that coach already was here. Next.

Gary H. Miller

Encino

Still waiting

For the third straight off-season, boy (not) genius Andrew Friedman signed another broken-down pitcher to a multi-year dear for a ridiculous amount. When will ownership realize that this guy is clueless? Brandon McCarthy. Brett Anderson. Scott Kazmir. Rich Hill. Even Kenta Maeda was broken down at the end.

The money Friedman has wasted on these five could’ve netted a mixture of Greinke, Cueto and Price. But no. Instead, Dodgers fans got a staff full of broken-down has-beens. And now the boy (not) genius is making fan favorites and actual star players, Justin Turner and Kenley Jansen, twist in the wind because of money concerns.

28 years and counting...

Geno Apicella

Placentia

::

For Angels GM Billy Eppler to say “we are pleased with what he and his employees have accomplished” makes no sense at all. They have accomplished nothing. No left fielder, no second baseman. Starting and relief pitching is questionable, to say the least. And he is happy with what he has accomplished? The only thing the Angels have accomplished is to continue the previous two years of decreasing payroll at the expense of winning games.

Bob Sands

La Habra

Not a Bud man

During Bud Selig’s tenure as commissioner, labor relations in baseball were so bad that a work stoppage aborted a World Series for the first time in 90 years, there was consideration of using replacement players to get through a player lockout and owners were found to have colluded against free agents. And that’s not even considering his utter lack of leadership while steroid abuse was running rampant, threatening the integrity of the game, the record books and the Hall of Fame itself.

Oh, and by beating out Texas Rangers owner George W. Bush to win the job in the first place, he’s partly responsible for Bush entering politics.

Now Selig is on his way to Cooperstown. I hope he doesn’t come back.

Evan Puziss

Mar Vista

Not enough?

Thursday’s paper had this item: “The Golden State Warriors players and coaches have pledged $75,000 to help relief efforts for the deadly Oakland warehouse fire. Separately, the franchise already donated $50,000 to the Oakland Fire Relief fund.“

Steph Curry this year will earn $11.37 million from the Warriors. Kevin Durant will earn $20.15 million, Andre Iguodala $11.13 million, Klay Thompson $15.5 million and Draymond Green $15.3 million