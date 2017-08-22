Former USC kicker Matt Boermeester asks court to reverse expulsion

Attorneys for former USC kicker Matt Boermeester have filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking to have his expulsion from the school overturned.

Boermeester, who kicked the winning field goal in the Rose Bowl in January, was removed from the football team later that month after an alleged incident with his girlfriend, Zoe Katz, outside her home. The kicker was expelled in July after an investigation by USC’s Title IX Office, though an anonymous appellate panel recommended a two-year suspension.

USC and Vice Provost for Student Affairs Ainsley Carry are named in the petition quietly filed Aug. 11.

The dispute spilled into public last month when Katz called the investigation “horrible and unjust” to her and Boermeester in a statement to The Times. She was adamant she has “never been abused, assaulted or otherwise mistreated by Matt.”

Los Angeles attorney Mark M. Hathaway, who represents former USC football player Bryce Dixon in a similar case, filed the petition. It provides the most detailed account of what did -- or didn’t -- occur between Boermeester and Katz.

The petition said the couple “briefly engaged in loud, consensual horseplay and laughing” in an alley near her residence after getting french fries at McDonald’s around midnight on Jan. 21.

“Ms. Katz never made any report to USC; rather another student looking out the window thought he saw a physical altercation, told another student about what he thought he saw, and that student told his father, who then contacted the USC Title IX Office,” the petition said.

The petition identified the father as Peter Smith, the USC men’s tennis coach. Katz was captain of USC’s women’s tennis team.

Boermeester was never arrested or changed with a crime.

The kicker was placed on an interim suspension Jan. 26, banned from all school activities, told not to contact Katz and escorted off campus.

“USC later charged Petitioner with violating the interim measure because Ms. Katz and Petitioner continued their private relationship, which should be of no concern to the University,” the petition said.

The investigation lasted two months, the petition said, but there weren’t audio recordings or transcripts of witness interviews and Boermeester wasn’t allowed to possess copies of the documents or evidence in the matter.

“USC provided no process for (Boermeester) to question, if even indirectly, the complaining witnesses against him,” the petition said.

It added that Boermeester and Katz’s repeated assertions that nothing untoward occurred is supported by video from a security camera that USC allowed them and others to view in an on-campus office. The school wouldn’t turn over a copy of the video to their representatives.

“When I told the truth about Matt, in repeated interrogations, I was stereotyped and was told I must be a ‘battered’ woman, and that made me feel demeaned and absurdly profiled,” Katz said in the statement last month.

But USC, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, had a different view. The investigation found Boermeester violated school policies on intimate partner violence and violated the order barring contact with Katz.

“Whether you intended to cause the Reporting Park harm or did so recklessly, expulsion is appropriate given the nature of the harm inflicted upon the Reporting Party, as well as your violation of the University’s Avoidance of Contact order,” Carry wrote in the final decision on the case following Boermeester’s appeal.

Boermeester would've been a senior on the football team this season and the presumptive starter at kicker. USC has one scholarship kicker remaining, Mike Brown, and brought in a walk-on, Chase McGrath. Both struggled at times during training camp.

Times staff writer Zach Helfand contributed to this report.





