Soccer legend Pele is hospitalized after collapsing from exhaustion

Soccer legend Pele collapsed and was taken to a hospital in his home country of Brazil early Thursday morning, according to the Football Writers Assn.
FWA executive secretary Paul McCarthy said in a statement that exhaustion was determined to be the cause.
"In the early hours of Thursday morning, Pele collapsed and was taken to hospital in Brazil where he has undergone a series of tests, which appear to point to severe exhaustion,” McCarthy stated. "He remains on fluids while doctors monitor his recovery. Thankfully, there is no suggestion of anything more serious than exhaustion.”
Pele, 77, is the only player ever to win three World Cups. In recent years, he has undergone hip surgery and has been taken to the hospital for kidney and prostate problems.
He was slated to appear at an FWA dinner in London on Sunday but pulled out of the event following his collapse.
"It goes without saying, Pele has an open invitation to any of our functions once he regains his health," McCarthy said.
