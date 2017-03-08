Cowboys have told Tony Romo they will release him on Thursday, reports say

Tony Romo’s days with the Dallas Cowboys apparently are numbered, and that number seems to be one.
The quarterback who has spent all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Cowboys has been told by the team he will be released Thursday, according to multiple media reports.
Romo, 36, will then be able to sign with any team as a free agent, after the new league year begins at 1 p.m. PST.
After signing with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2003, Romo went on to become a four-time Pro Bowler and the team’s all-time leader in passing yards (34,183) and passing touchdowns (248).
But he suffered a compression fracture in his back during an exhibition game last summer and was unable to play much of the season. By the time Romo was able to return, rookie quarterback Dak Prescott had led Dallas to an 8-1 start. So the Cowboys stuck with the kid and relegated the veteran to backup duty.
Romo was due to make $14 million in 2017 — a bit too much to pay for a backup quarterback.
