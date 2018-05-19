Students depart Immaculate Heart High School on the day Markle's engagement to Prince Harry was announced. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

As wedding guests filtered into Windsor Castle less than an hour ahead of the royal wedding, students filtered into Immaculate Heart High School in Hollywood — Meghan Markle’s alma mater — to watch.

Students and parents at the all-girls school laid out blankets and pillows in the auditorium. They wore pajamas, some topped with tulle headpieces or wide-brimmed hats.

More than a dozen television cameras formed a perimeter around the fewer than 50 families. A spread of cakes, cookies, cocoa and other snacks lined the back wall. Some had brought their own food and thermoses.