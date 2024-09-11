Chef That! Ceviche!
Damian chef Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes gives us his pointers for making seasonal ceviche.
Watch Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes,, chef de cuisine at Damian and Ditroit Taquería, make a festive seasonal ceviche. And find his full “Chef That!” recipe at this link. Plus we break down Cervantes’ pointers for making ceviche here.
Note that the team from Damian will serve food for VIP ticket holders on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 22 during the L.A. Times Food Bowl.
