Column One: In the March 25 Section A, the byline for the middle photo on Page A12 with the Column One should have read: Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.