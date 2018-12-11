Los Angeles Times Internship Program

Interested in working with some of the best journalists around? We offer 10 weeks of intensive, hands-on experience in a region where big stories are the norm. We place interns throughout the L.A. Times: Metro/Local, Foreign/National, Sports, Politics, Business, Features (Home, Image, Travel, Food, Mind & Body), Arts & Entertainment, Editorial Pages, Photography/Video, Data Desk, Visualization and Data, Design, Digital/Audience Engagement and in our Sacramento and Washington, D.C., bureaus. (Our copy editing intern comes through the Dow Jones News Fund's national selection process, and that deadline is Nov. 1, 2018.) These are paid internships and placements usually run from June to late August. We do not have fall or spring internships.
Qualifications
Applicants must be actively working toward an undergraduate or graduate degree and must be eligible to work in the U.S. Graduates may qualify if you've finished school within six months of the start of the internship. Applicants for the visual journalism and most reporting internships must have a valid driver's license and access to a car in good working condition. Internships are for students who have not worked professionally as staff journalists. Little training is offered, so previous internship experience is preferred.
For further information, contact Director of News Development Tracy Boucher at (213) 237-6737 or at tracy.boucher@latimes.com. The online application page can be found here:
Summer Reporting Internships
Placements
We are looking for reporting interns for all news and features departments: Metro/Local, Foreign/National, Sports, Business, Features sections (Home, Image, Travel, Food, Mind & Body), Arts & Entertainment, Editorial Pages and our Sacramento bureau. (A car is not required for the Editorial Pages internship.) These are paid positions. We also place a reporting intern in our Washington, D.C., bureau, which is a separate application, below.
To apply
Go to 2019 L.A. Times Summer Reporting Internships and/or 2019 L.A. Times (Washington, D.C.) Summer Reporting Internship. (You may apply to both.) You'll be asked to submit a brief cover letter; resume with three references; one-page personal essay; and up to 10 work samples. There is no prompt for the essay. If you have a specific department you're interested in, you can mention that in your cover letter.
Deadline
Nov. 1 for the summer 2019 program
Summer Visual Journalism Internships (Photo and Video)
To apply
Go to 2019 L.A. Times Summer Visual Journalism Internships and submit a brief cover letter; resume with three references; one-page personal essay; and links to a portfolio with three complete photo stories or multimedia stories and a selection of single images. There is no prompt for the essay. This is an advanced program, with one to two previous internships required. Applicants should have their own camera equipment; a limited amount of pool gear is available.
Deadline
Nov. 1 for the summer 2019 positions
Summer Digital/Engagement Internship
Submissions will be accepted for paid internships in audience engagement, digital editing and production. These are not reporting positions. Web internships do not require a car.
To apply
Go to 2019 L.A. Times Summer Digital/Engagement Internship and submit a brief cover letter; resume with three references; one-page personal essay; and links to any online work. There is no prompt for the essay.
Deadline
Dec. 1 for the summer 2019 placement
Summer Visualization and Data Internship
To apply
Go to 2019 L.A. Times Summer Visualization and Data Internship. Submit a brief cover letter; resume with three references; one-page personal essay; up to 10 work samples and your GitHub account, if available. There is no prompt for the essay. Note that the Los Angeles Times has two separate departments in this digital space, with slightly different roles: Visualization and Data, which concentrates on breaking news, front-end development and print graphics, can be found at latimes.com/visuals/graphics/. The Data Desk, which concentrates on database, back-end and project development, can be found at datadesk.latimes.com. You're welcome to apply for either or both. These are paid positions.
Deadline
Dec. 1 for the summer 2019 placement
Summer Data Desk Internship
To apply
Go to 2019 L.A. Times Summer Data Desk Internship. The Data Desk is a team of reporters and computer programmers that works with journalists in The Times' newsroom to collect, organize, analyze and present large amounts of information. In short, we use data to find and tell stories. Stories that make a difference. Stories that otherwise would not be told. We are seeking an applicant with interest and experience doing the same. Our team is responsible for the full development stack from:
- Systems administration on Amazon EC2 to sail our own ships
- Database development with PostgreSQL to analyze and share data
- Offline analysis with Python, R and SQL for investigative projects
- Application development with Python and Django to build custom maps, apps and products
- Front-end design for database applications and long-form storytelling
- English news writing to pen the occasional story
We don't expect anyone to walk in the door with all of those skills. But strong applicants will demonstrate having used one or more to be creative and get things done on deadline. We are also passionate about open-source software and hope you are too. You can find examples of our approach on GitHub. Keep up with our latest releases by following @LATdatadesk.
Past interns who have worked with our team have gone on to successful careers working with data at the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, the Associated Press, Pro Publica, Vox Media, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and Factual.
Who is qualified?
Our internships are for students who have not worked professionally as staff journalists. Applicants must be actively working toward an undergraduate or graduate degree and must be eligible to work in the U.S. Graduates may qualify if you've finished school within six months of the start of the internship.
How can I apply?
Submit a cover letter; resume with three references; one-page personal essay; and links to up to 10 work samples and your GitHub account, if available. There is no prompt for the essay. These are paid positions.
Deadline
Dec. 15 for the summer 2019 placement
Summer Design Internship
Submissions will be accepted for internships working alongside some of the best designers in the business. Applicants should be able to demonstrate a strong visual sense for page design outside the classroom and have newsroom deadline experience. We're looking for interns to work in multiple areas of our expansive editorial operation, including News, Features, Sports and Business. Design internships do not require a car. These are paid positions.
To apply
Go to 2019 L.A. Times Summer Design Internship. Submit a brief cover letter; resume with three references; one-page personal essay; and up to 10 work samples. There is no prompt for the essay.
Deadline
Jan. 15 for the summer 2019 placement
OTHER PROGRAMS
Los Angeles Times Metpro Training Program
What it is
Metpro is a unique program designed to help beginning journalists launch careers and boost diversity in
To apply
Details can be found at www.metpronews.com.
HS Insider
What it is
HS Insider is a digital platform started by the Los Angeles Times to help student journalists across the Southland tell stories that are important to them and their communities. We partner with high schools, students and faculty to create a hub for collaborative student journalism. HS Insider also taps into the talent and experience in our newsroom by arranging for Los Angeles Times reporters and editors to visit schools and help students with their work. Working alongside some of the best reporters in the business provides valuable experience for HS Insider student journalists. Contributors will also have an opportunity to apply for a paid summer 2016 internship with HS Insider. If you are a student, parent or school administrator who is interested in more information, contact Molly Heber at molly.heber@latimes.com.