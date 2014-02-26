Chris Avetisian - Chief Financial Officer

Chris Avetisian was named senior vice president and chief financial officer of the Los Angeles Times in February 2008. Most of his career has been in publishing, with almost 30 years of business experience at The Times.

Since 1978, Avetisian has worked in the operations, administration and finance departments at The Times. Most recently, he served as director of financial planning, where he coordinated all planning and capital needs of The Times.

Avetisian's interest in business and the community led to his appointment to the Board of Directors of the Pacific Symphony in 2007. In addition, he sits on the board for California Independent Postal Service (CIPS), which is a joint venture between the Los Angeles Times and the Los Angeles Newspaper Group.

Born in Los Angeles, he grew up in the downtown Los Angeles area and attended Cal State Long Beach, where he received a bachelor of arts degree in journalism (public relations). He continued his education while employed at The Times and received a master's of business administration from the University of Southern California in 1998.