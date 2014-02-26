Eddy W. Hartenstein - Publisher and Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles Times

Eddy W. Hartenstein is publisher and chief executive officer of the Los Angeles Times, where since August 2008, he has been responsible for all aspects of print, digital and mobile operations of the country's largest metropolitan daily news organization, as well as those of the Los Angeles Times Media Group's portfolio. Prior to the company's January 2013 change of ownership, he was also president and chief executive officer of Tribune Company, one of the country's leading multimedia companies, operating businesses in publishing, digital and broadcasting. He remains a member of the board and special advisor to the CEO.

Previously, Hartenstein presided over the birth and growth of the satellite television industry. As a vice president of Hughes Communications in 1981, he expanded Hughes' acquisition and deployment of commercial communications satellites which served the broadcast and cable programming industries. In 1990, he was named president of a Hughes-owned subsidiary founded to develop direct-to-home satellite TV service. Hartenstein then transformed the concept into one of the most successful new product launches in consumer electronics history, propelling what became known as DirecTV into the nation's leading digital, multichannel television service and helping establish digital TV as an innovative entertainment and distribution medium. He served as DirecTV's chairman and CEO through 2004, when the company was sold to News Corp.

Currently Hartenstein is a board member at Broadcom Corporation, City of Hope, SanDisk and Sirius XM Radio, where he also serves as non-executive chairman. In 2008 he was inducted into the Consumer Electronics Association Hall of Fame and in 2007 he received an Emmy® from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for Lifetime Achievement. He was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2002 and the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) in 2001.

Hartenstein holds bachelor of science degrees in aerospace engineering and mathematics from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and a master of science degree from Cal Tech.

