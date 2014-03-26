Sue Horton - Editor, Op-Ed and Sunday Opinion

Sue Horton was named Op-Ed and Sunday Opinion editor of the Los Angeles Times in October 2008.

Prior to that, she served as The Times' deputy California editor and as editor of the Sunday Opinion section. Before coming to The Times, she was editor-in-chief of the L.A. Weekly for six years. From 1987 to 1994, she was a journalism professor at the University of Southern California. Horton started her journalism career working for Community Information Project, an investigative reporting cooperative that did stories on contract with public television, "60 Minutes," Public Television, and a variety of newspapers and magazines. She is the author of a nonfiction book, "The Billionaire Boys Club," which was the basis for an NBC miniseries.

Horton has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Redlands and a master's in journalism from USC.