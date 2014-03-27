Scott Kraft - Deputy Managing Editor

As deputy managing editor, Scott Kraft is responsible for the front page, the Column One feature and major investigative, explanatory and narrative reporting projects.

During more than two decades at The Times, Kraft has been a national and foreign correspondent as well as a news department head. He joined the paper as a staff writer in its Chicago bureau and later was bureau chief in Nairobi, Johannesburg and Paris. He covered the release of Nelson Mandela and the end of apartheid and the ill-fated U.S. military mission in Somalia, among other major stories. His story for the Los Angeles Times magazine on the AIDS epidemic in Africa won the SPJ Distinguished Service Award for Foreign Correspondence.

After a decade abroad, Kraft moved to Los Angeles and became deputy Foreign editor. A year later, he was named National editor, overseeing national correspondents and the Washington bureau. During his 11 years as National editor, he directed coverage of many major stories, including 9/11, three presidential elections, the Clinton impeachment, the 2000 Florida recount and Hurricane Katrina. Reporters on the National staff won four Pulitzer Prizes during his tenure.

Kraft returned to writing in 2008 and helped anchor coverage of the earthquake in Haiti. He became the Page One editor in 2011 and was named deputy managing editor in August 2012.

He came to The Times from the Associated Press, where he was a national correspondent based in New York and a 1984 Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature writing.

Kraft was born in Kansas City, Mo., and has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Kansas State University.



