Henry Fuhrmann - Assistant Managing Editor, Copy Desks and Standards

Henry Fuhrmann is assistant managing editor for the copy desks and standards at the Los Angeles Times.

Since joining The Times in 1990, Fuhrmann has worked across the newsroom as an editor on the Metro, Foreign, Calendar and Business desks. He served as the first chief of the morning copy desk, established in 2007 to serve latimes.com, before starting his current assignment in March 2009.



Fuhrmann previously worked at Newsday, where he was a member of the first class of copy editors in Times Mirror’s Minority Editorial Training Program. He studied engineering at Caltech and UCLA before deciding that it would be more fun to construct sentences than bridges. He holds two degrees in journalism: a bachelor’s from Cal State L.A. and a master’s from Columbia.

Fuhrmann was born in Japan and grew up in Ventura County, about an hour’s drive up the coast from Los Angeles. When not advocating for the proper use of semicolons, he serves as co-president of the Los Angeles Chapter of the Asian American Journalists Assn.

He is the father of two college-age daughters.