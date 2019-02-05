Los Angeles Times’ Third Annual Food Bowl Returns in May

Opening Night: LAMESA with Enrique Olvera: An event at the Million Dollar Theater downtown with chefs, architects and musicians from Mexico City and Los Angeles discussing the connections and unique relationship between these two great cities as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of becoming sister cities.

CDMX Launch Party: The 2019 kickoff event for L.A. Times Food Bowl will feature an all-star lineup of chefs and guest tacqueros from Mexico City, as well as the announcements of the Gold Award and Restaurant of the Year at Grand Central Market following LAMESA.

L.A. Times Food Bowl Night Market, May 8-12: A Food Bowl favorite featuring a bustling outdoor celebration of L.A.’s diverse food scene with a series of special events curated by Peter Meehan, Times Food Editor, and The Times Food staff. Night Market will feature dozens of food vendors, pop-up experiences, special chef collaborations, musical performances, art installations and DJs in Grand Park. Night Market special events include Test Kitchen, Taco Tribute, Fried Chicken Party, Dumpling & Noodle Night, and an all-star BBQ festival featuring America’s best pitmasters from California, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

Outstanding in the Field: A series of long-table feasts inspired by locally-sourced ingredients set in spectacular locations, including Manhattan Beach and Tehachapi.

Natural wine showcase featuring leading winemakers, sommeliers, chefs and special guest host Eric Wareheim.

A food and film festival featuring screenings and talks in various neighborhood restaurants around the city, bringing together food and cinema.

Collaborations to highlight pizza, burgers, Champagne and sparkling wine, science and food in space, and Korean cuisine and culture. There will also be a Vespertine X Food Bowl special event.

Things in a Bowl, a monthlong menu special served in a bowl. But here’s the twist: The dish must use the special ingredient of The Times’ choosing: artichoke.