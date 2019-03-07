Los Angeles Times Announces Lineup for 24th Annual Festival of Books

As a prologue to the festival, on the evening of Friday, April 12, The Times’ 39th annual Book Prizes will honor Terry Tempest Williams with the Robert Kirsch Award for lifetime achievement; Library of America with the Innovator’s Award; and 11 outstanding literary works published last year. On Saturday night during the Festival of Books, BASE Hologram and L.A. Opera will present “Maria Callas in Concert” for a sold-out performance at Bovard Auditorium. Through cutting-edge holographic digital and laser technology, the late legendary soprano will take the stage with music performed live by the LA Opera Orchestra.