Los Angeles Times Names Shani Hilton Deputy Managing Editor

Hilton grew up in Fontana and Stockton and then moved to Washington, D.C. to attend Howard University, where she studied journalism and worked at the campus newspaper. After graduating college, she worked in publications and communications at Princeton University. She then held editorial roles at the Center for American Progress, Washington City Paper and NBC4 in D.C., before joining BuzzFeed as Deputy Executive Editor in 2013. While at BuzzFeed, Hilton was named to Forbes Magazine’s “30 Under 30 – Media” list in 2015, and the next year The New York Observer named her one of “10 Players in Media You Must Hire.”