Diya Chacko and Adrienne Shih Join Audience Engagement Team

Diya Chacko, the public health and environment editor at the Southern California News Group, will be embedded in our Metro desk. She will make sure that planning is in place for the enterprise stories, profiles and investigations produced by our largest news department. She will also help identify, initiate and promote coverage that resonates with digital subscribers. At the Orange County Register, where she has worked since 2017, Diya helped to manage the launch of a widely used state marijuana policy database and to create an award-winning healthcare series titled “Rehab Riviera.” From 2010 to 2016, Diya was a producer at the Times-Picayune in her native New Orleans, working on SEO and managing editorial product launches for newsletters, branded video, podcasts and data sets.