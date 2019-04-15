Audience Team Announces Two Moves

Rachel Schnalzer, a key contributor to the brilliant relaunch of the Food section, will shift her attention to Foreign/National and Technology/Business, bringing her editorial smarts to these two vital areas of coverage. “Rachel takes a beyond-the-headline approach to social media,” says our food editor, Peter Meehan. “She works to balance the intention and tone of the story with the internet’s insatiable thirst. It’s the sort of characteristic that makes you comfortable she won’t be flippant in a way that might rack up ‘likes’ at the expense of the reader, subject or writer.” Rachel, who grew up in Pennsylvania and graduated in 2015 from Johns Hopkins University, joined us earlier this year from BuzzFeed. She will use social media, SEO strategies and data to deepen readers’ engagement with our coverage of crucial subjects like automation, energy, transportation and U.S. relations with China and Mexico.