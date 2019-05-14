Audience Engagement Team Announces Three Moves

Seth Liss, who has been overseeing our home page, will become the deputy editor for audience. Seth has been an online pioneer during his 20-year news career, which includes stints at the San Jose Mercury News, the Sun Sentinel in South Florida, and WAMU, the NPR station in Washington. He was managing editor at the Poynter Institute before joining Tribune in 2016 as a digital content director. His knowledge of analytics and SEO strategy will be major assets to the audience team. Seth, who grew up in Miami Beach, graduated from the University of South Florida. He holds a master’s in interactive journalism from American University.