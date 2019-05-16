Ruthanne Salido Will Lead Morning Copy Desk

As part of the rebuilding of the Los Angeles Times, Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine, Deputy Managing Editor Sewell Chan and Assistant Managing Editor Loree Matsui made the following announcement.
Since 2007, our A.M. copy desk has been getting our journalism in front of digital audiences, a task that has only become more urgent given the rise of mobile devices, the relentless acceleration of the news cycle and the competitive challenges posed by our being on the West Coast.
We are happy to announce that Ruthanne Salido, one of our most adroit editors, will lead the A.M. copy desk, taking the baton from Warren Wolfswinkel as he moves to the home page.
“Ruthanne has always been singularly devoted to getting things right,” says our former colleague Melissa McCoy, who created the A.M. copy desk. “Never intimidated by a task, always ready for the next assignment.”
Salido first joined The Times in 1989 on the Orange County copy desk. She has edited or slotted on most of The Times’ desks, including business, national and, most recently, features, where she has been the Calendar copy chief for five years. Salido also has worked on the copy desks of the Washington Post, Stars & Stripes, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Orange County Register and the Pasadena Star-News. She holds a master’s in communications from Cal State Fullerton and a bachelor’s in journalism from Cal State L.A., where she was the student newspaper’s first Latina editor in chief.
Salido belongs to the California Chicano News Media Assn. and the National Assn. of Hispanic Journalists. She has two daughters, both college graduates (Cal and ArtCenter in Pasadena).