Ruthanne Salido Will Lead Morning Copy Desk

Salido first joined The Times in 1989 on the Orange County copy desk. She has edited or slotted on most of The Times’ desks, including business, national and, most recently, features, where she has been the Calendar copy chief for five years. Salido also has worked on the copy desks of the Washington Post, Stars & Stripes, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Orange County Register and the Pasadena Star-News. She holds a master’s in communications from Cal State Fullerton and a bachelor’s in journalism from Cal State L.A., where she was the student newspaper’s first Latina editor in chief.