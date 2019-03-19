Sandhya Kambhampati and Ryan Murphy Join Data Desk

Sandhya previously worked at the Chronicle of Higher Education and the E.W. Scripps Co. She is a leader in the data journalism field, seen earlier this month at the NICAR conference in Newport Beach, where she administered the gathering’s popular Lightning Talks. Here at The Times, Sandhya will help our readers better understand and explore this diverse region using data gathered by the U.S. Census and other surveys. That will include partnering with reporters to generate more ambitious coverage of California communities, as well as revitalizing Mapping L.A, our audience-informed effort to define and study local neighborhoods.