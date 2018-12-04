Doyle McManus Returns to the Los Angeles Times

As part of the rebuilding of the Los Angeles Times, Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine and Managing Editor Scott Kraft made the following announcement.
We couldn’t be more pleased to share the news that Doyle McManus – a stalwart of The Times for nearly four decades – will be returning in the role of Washington Correspondent, beginning January 1.
Doyle really needs no introduction to the staff, or to Los Angeles Times readers.
A one-time reporter on the Stanford Daily, he began his career at UPI as a foreign correspondent. He joined The Times in 1978, reporting from Los Angeles, the Mideast, Central America and New York. He was our Washington bureau chief for more than a decade, and has covered every presidential election since 1984. Beginning in 2008, he wrote a twice-weekly column for the Times op-ed pages.
In his new role as Washington correspondent, Doyle will write a regular column for the news side, showcasing his strong analytical voice on domestic politics and policy as well as international affairs.