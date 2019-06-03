Three Journalists Named to Roles on News and Copy Desks

Since 2007, Marc Olson has edited the home page overnight, helping to launch coverage of numerous stories, including the Japanese earthquake and tsunami in 2011, the Christopher Dorner manhunt in 2013, and the mass shootings at the Borderline Bar and Grill and the Torrance bowling alley last year. We are happy to announce that he will be moving to a less grueling schedule in August. Marc will shift from the News Desk to the news copy desk, which edits foreign, national, metro and business coverage, as well as opinion. This is a homecoming for Marc, who joined The Times in 1998 and was a copy editor on the Orange County and National desks before joining the home page in 2007. Before The Times, Marc worked at the Orange County Register, the San Diego Tribune and the San Juan Star in Puerto Rico. He is a Minneapolis native and a graduate of the University of Minnesota.