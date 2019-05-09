Times Announces Moves on Copy, Data and News Desks

Matt Tustison will move from the evening news copy desk to the sports copy desk. Matt joined us in December from the Washington Post, where he worked on the sports and news copy desks as a copy editor and slot. Before that, he worked at the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Baltimore Sun and the Palm Beach (Fla.) Post. He was also a freelance sportswriter for the Associated Press in Minneapolis and has written more than 10 sports history books for young audiences. He is a native of St. Paul, Minn., and graduated from the University of St. Thomas in his hometown with a degree in print journalism.