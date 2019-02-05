Brittany Hite Is Named Newsroom Project Manager

Brittany built her career at the Wall Street Journal. She joined the newspaper in 2007 as a news assistant in New York and then — after a two-year stint at a Beijing-based publication, China Economist — served as an online editor in Hong Kong, as a multimedia editor in Beijing, and as mobile editor for Asia, back in Hong Kong. As senior mobile editor in New York in 2016-17, she co-managed a 14-person team that relaunched the Journal’s mobile app and developed its push-alert strategy. She was also part of the 2018 Poynter Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media, a distinguished cohort that also included Colleen Shalby from our Audience Engagement team.