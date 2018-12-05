Los Angeles Times Names Two Podcast Producers

As part of the rebuilding of the Los Angeles Times, Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine and Assistant Managing Editor Len De Groot made the following announcement.
We are excited to announce the arrival of Liyna Anwar and Paige Hymson, two podcasting producers who will help focus and elevate our audio efforts.
Liyna joins us from StoryCorps, where she produced audio stories for the StoryCorps podcast and NPR’s “Morning Edition.” She has deep Los Angeles roots and has worked for several local broadcast outlets, including American Public Media’s “Marketplace,” KPCC and KCRW. She graduated from UCLA with a degree in anthropology.
Paige joins us from the Washington Post, where she worked as a producer. Previously, she spent several years at CNN in multiple roles, including on shows such as “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” “State of the Union” and “Inside Politics.” Paige has a degree in broadcasting from the University of Maryland.