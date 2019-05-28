Kimbriell Kelly to Join Los Angeles Times in Washington

Kelly, who comes to us with the enthusiastic endorsement of Washington bureau chief David Lauter, has worked for the past six and a half years as an investigative reporter at the Post, taking part in some of their most impressive projects, including “Fatal Force,” the examination of officer-involved shootings which won the Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting in 2015, and “Murder with Impunity,” last year’s series on unsolved urban homicides, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Explanatory Reporting award. As those citations suggest, Kelly has deep expertise in data journalism and the use of public records to report and detail stories. She will bring that expertise to bear on our Washington coverage, leading a team of five reporters with a mission to produce significant, unique enterprise on major areas of policy. In addition, she will help expand the skills of the rest of the bureau staff in data-journalism techniques and the use of FOIA and other public records laws.