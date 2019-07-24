Wendy Fawthrop Named Features Lead for Copydesk

As part of the rebuilding of the Los Angeles Times, Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine, Deputy Managing Editor Sewell Chan and Assistant Managing Editor Loree Matsui made the following announcement.

We are pleased to announce that Wendy Fawthrop will become a features lead on our copy desk, and the slot for the Travel and Saturday sections. She will also apply her expertise and editing skills to our entertainment, arts, books and lifestyle coverage.

The features copy desk will be led by manager Steve Elders, who will continue to slot the Sunday Calendar and Arts & Books sections, as well as the Monday Calendar section. Blake Hennon will continue slotting The Envelope. He has also taken the daily Calendar slotting reins (except for Monday) from Ruthanne Salido, who is now the manager of the morning copy desk. Lisa Horowitz is the slot for the Food and Image sections.

Fawthrop joined the features copy desk in September after 15 years at the Orange County Register, where she oversaw the copy desk for the daily editions of the Register and the Riverside Press-Enterprise and also worked as a reporter. She earned a degree in biology from Stanford and a master’s in journalism from UC Berkeley. After stints in the news offices at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and UCSF Medical Center, she worked as a technology and retail reporter for the Puget Sound Business Journal and business editor at the Daily Breeze before moving to the copy desk at the Seattle Times and then the Register.